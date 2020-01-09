JNU students try marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan; detained by police

JNU students who tried to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday protesting the violence on university campus were stopped by police and later detained.

The police also resorted to baton charge to control the mob who tried to block the traffic at Janpath. Using loud speakers, the police also appealed to the crowd to maintain peace.

Before the students tried to proceed towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan, a delegation of JNU Students' Union and JNU Teachers' Association also met Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry officials and demanded removal of Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar from his post.