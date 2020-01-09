JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

JNU violence: VC informed late, we acted swiftly, recount police insiders
Business Standard

JNU students try marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan; detained by police

Police stops JNU students as they try to march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan; detained

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

jnu violence
Students protest at JNU main gate | Photo: PTI

JNU students who tried to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday protesting the violence on university campus were stopped by police and later detained.

The police also resorted to baton charge to control the mob who tried to block the traffic at Janpath. Using loud speakers, the police also appealed to the crowd to maintain peace.

Before the students tried to proceed towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan, a delegation of JNU Students' Union and JNU Teachers' Association also met Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry officials and demanded removal of Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar from his post.
First Published: Thu, January 09 2020. 18:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU