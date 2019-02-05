Joe Berlinger says reaction to 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile' is 'naive'

has defended his latest directorial "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile", saying the argument that the film glorifies is a "naive and knee-jerk reaction".

The film, starring as Bundy, who confessed to killing at least 30 women during 1970s, has been a subject of criticism with many people claiming that it adores the killer by portraying him as suave, handsome and desirable figure.

Responding to the backlash, told Bustle, "I think the idea of this particular story, making a movie about Bundy, equals glorification of him is a very naive and knee-jerk reaction."



"... If you actually watch the movie, the last thing we're doing is glorifying him. He gets his due at the end, but we're portraying the experience of how one becomes a victim to that kind of psychopathic seduction," he added.

Berlinger, who earlier directed Netflix's special "The Tapes", said a number of are made about and the Holocaust but if a filmmaker has something new to offer on these subject, then he should not be stopped.

"...I think telling filmmakers any subject matter is off limits is a very slippery slope that leads us to Trump declaring that the media is 'fake news'," he said.

"I think there should be no censoring of subject matter, if it's done responsibly. And even if it's done irresponsibly, people have the right to tell any story they want to tell," he added.

