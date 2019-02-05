State development schemes allotted Rs 89,300 cr: Mitra

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra said on Tuesday that the state government has allotted Rs 89,000 crore during 2019-20 to development schemes, an increase of 13.25 per cent over the previous fiscal.

Mitra told the assembly that under the Krishak Bandhu scheme Rs 4000 crore had been provided, although there was a scope for augmentation of the amount by Rs 3000 crore.

Social sector allocation during 2018-19 was Rs 38,000 crore, which had been increased to Rs 41,131 crore duuring 2019-20.

Physical infrastructure during 2018-19 was provided Rs 7760 crore, which increased to Rs 8806 crore, reflecting a rise of 13.48 per cent.

Tax collection during 2018-19 registered Rs 55,000 crore, which according to revised estimates, Rs 60,000 crore had been already collected.

Mitra said the assembly that the debt-to-GDP ratio during 2010-11 stood at 40.65, which decreased to 31.90 during 2018-19 (RE).

