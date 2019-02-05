State development schemes allotted Rs 89,300 cr: Mitra

minister Amit said on Tuesday that the has allotted Rs 89,000 crore during 2019-20 to development schemes, an increase of 13.25 per cent over the previous fiscal.

told the assembly that under the Krishak Bandhu scheme Rs 4000 crore had been provided, although there was a scope for augmentation of the amount by Rs 3000 crore.

Social sector allocation during 2018-19 was Rs 38,000 crore, which had been increased to Rs 41,131 crore duuring 2019-20.

during 2018-19 was provided Rs 7760 crore, which increased to Rs 8806 crore, reflecting a rise of 13.48 per cent.

Tax collection during 2018-19 registered Rs 55,000 crore, which according to revised estimates, Rs 60,000 crore had been already collected.

said the assembly that the debt-to-GDP ratio during 2010-11 stood at 40.65, which decreased to 31.90 during 2018-19 (RE).

