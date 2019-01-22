14 sailors killed as fuel ships with Indian, Turkish crews catch fire off Russia

At least 14 sailors were killed and six others missing when two Tanzanian-flagged fuel ships carrying Indian, Turkish and Libyan crew members caught fire in the Strait separating from Crimea, Russian rescue officials said Tuesday.

The identities of those killed and missing in the tragedy are still not known.

The fire broke out on Monday off Russia's territorial waters. One of them was a liquefied and another one was a tanker. The fire broke out as the two ships were transferring fuel from one to the other.

One of the ships, the Candy, had a 17-member crew, including nine Turkish citizens and eight Indian nationals.

The other one, the Maestro, had a 15-member crew, including seven Indian nationals, seven Turkish citizens and an intern from Libya, Russian agency quoted maritime authority officials as saying.

Fourteen people were killed in the accident, Crimea's told reporters on Tuesday.

"I cannot say anything about the cause of the fire. We currently have information about 14 dead sailors. Other sailors have not reached hospitals yet. hospitals are expecting to receive them, they will get medical assistance," he said.

The did not specify the nationalities of persons killed in the accident.

As many as 12 people have been rescued, while six are still missing. Search and rescue efforts are underway.

"Presumably, an explosion occurred (on one of the vessels). Then the fire spread to another vessel. A rescue tug is en route," said a for the

Some three dozen sailors managed to escape the burning ships by jumping off the vessels.

There were no chances to find survivors in the fire, the said.

"As of 6am, the status of the operation has been reclassified to search from rescue because there is no hope to find survivors," the said.

The fire has not been extinguished. "The blaze is ongoing," he said.

Severe weather conditions at sea have prevented rescue ships from taking victims to the shore for medical treatment, the report added.

In New Delhi, said is in touch with Russian authorities.

Kumar said the was in constant touch with the concerned Russian agencies to get more information on Indian nationals affected in the incident and to extend necessary assistance.

"We have been informed that two ships caught fire while moving through the Strait after one of them was apparently rocked by an explosion on 21 January," he said.

The is a key waterway that holds strategic importance for both and

It is an important economic lifeline for that allows ships leaving the port city of to access the

It is also the the closest point of access for to Crimea, a peninsula annexed in 2014. A Russian-built bridge over the Kerch Strait opened in May last year.

