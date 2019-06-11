Amir aims for another Taunton triumph as Australia await

will hope to enjoy another landmark occasion at when face there in a match on Wednesday.

The group fixture at southwest county sees Amir back at the ground where he made his return to first-class in England three years ago.

Amir was the rising star of world when his career came to a stunning halt during a Lord's Test in 2010 after both he and new-ball partner were caught no-balls on the orders of then as part of a newspaper sting operation.

The trio all received five-year bans from and jail terms.

That same 2010 season had seen Amir produce a superb display of swing in taking three for 20 as dismissed for just 88 on the first day of a 'neutral' Test at Headingley.

Those skills remained intact as Amir marked his 2016 return to the first-class game in England in 2016 with a haul of three for 36 against Somerset at

All three wickets -- including that of former England opener -- owed much to late swing.

The intervening years have not been easy for Amir, however, and he almost missed what is his first after taking just five wickets in 14 matches before a recent one-day international series in England.

Amir did not bowl in the washed-out first match against England and missed the last four games with England won the series 4-0.

But having been left out of Pakistan's preliminary squad for the World Cup, the 27-year-old made it into the final 15.

His debut was a rare Pakistan highlight after they slumped to 105 all out against the West Indies, with Amir taking three for 26 in a seven-wicket loss at

He was in the wickets again at the ground, but this time in a winning cause, with two for 67 as Pakistan surprisingly beat tournament favourites England by 14 runs last week.

But Pakistan's progress was checked by a total washout against at

Pakistan have won just one of their last 14 matches against champions Australia, the five-times World Cup winners.

That victory was inspired by Mohammad Hafeez's 72 at in January 2017.

And it was Hafeez's 84 that laid the foundations for an impressive total of 348 for eight against England.

"We have not won many matches against but we had not won too many against England either," said Pakistan

"But we have finally beaten England and that has given us a lot of positives.

"We will go with the aggressive approach we showed against England."



The wicket-keeper expects to face an Australia side stung by a 36-run loss to last weekend -- their first defeat of this World Cup following wins over and the

"We know Australia will try to come back and with (Steve) Smith and (David) Warner back they are at their best again," said Sarfaraz.

"We respect all our opponents and are ready for them."



Australia will hope opener Warner, for all he has already scored two fifties this World Cup, is back to his destructive best at

Warner's 56 off 84 balls against -- of which 48 were dots -- helped contribute to a slow run-rate that left Australia with too much to do at the end of their innings.

The left-hander was also involved in the run-out of Australia and opening partner

But Finch backed Warner, who along with Smith is playing in his first major tournament for Australia since serving a year-long ban for ball-tampering.

"They (India) bowled very well to Warner and he needs some more time. He's a world-class and will get us off to a flyer," said Finch.

