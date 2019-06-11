Amazon to develop series inspired by Sandra Bullock's college years

Hollywood star Sandra Bullock's college days are the inspiration behind a new Amazon series.
According to Variety, Bullock will executive produce the series along with Akiva Goldsman and John Legend.
K C Perry will write and executive produce the series, described as a dramedy set in the world of music and dance.
It takes place in the American deep south in the 1980s, where one off-beat young woman defies expectations and sets out in search of "love, community, and an identity of her own".
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU