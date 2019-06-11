Amazon to develop series inspired by Sandra Bullock's college years

Hollywood star Sandra college days are the inspiration behind a new series.

According to Variety, Bullock will produce the series along with and

K C Perry will write and produce the series, described as a dramedy set in the world of music and dance.

It takes place in the American deep south in the 1980s, where one off-beat young woman defies expectations and sets out in search of "love, community, and an identity of her own".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)