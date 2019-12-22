JUST IN
Johnson & Johnson wins 4th verdict in a row, cleared in US baby powder case

The jury carefully considered the decades of independent clinical evidence, which show Johnson's Baby Powder is safe, does not contain asbestos, and does not cause cancer, it added.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The baby powder of Johnson & Johnson is not responsible for a Missouri woman's cancer, a jury in the US has decided in the company's latest win in a litigation case over its famous product.

The litigation case (Forrest) in St Louis, Missouri in the US has resulted in a verdict for Johnson & Johnson, finding Johnson's baby powder was not the cause of the Vickie Forrest's disease.

"This is the fourth consecutive verdict in favour of Johnson & Johnson in these cases and the eighth defense verdict this year," a Johnson & Johnson company spokesperson said in a statement.

"We know that anyone suffering from cancer is searching for answers, which is why the science and facts on this topic are so important," the statement said.
First Published: Sun, December 22 2019. 17:55 IST

