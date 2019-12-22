Roseate Hotels opens its first co-working centre in Aerocity, has 100 desks

Roseate Hotels & Resorts, which has six hospitality projects in India and the UK, on Sunday said it has forayed into the co-working business with the setting up of its first premium centre in its hotel at here.

The company has opened its first co-working centre, which is spread over 30,000 sq ft and comprises over 100 desks, at its hotel 'Roseate House' in here. The price per desk starts from Rs 60,000 per month.

The centre 'Upstage Club' was inaugurated by Amitabh Kant, CEO of Niti Aayog, the company said in a statement.

"It is an innovative concept and will encourage more hotels to follow suit. It is a great space for entrepreneurs and will have a multiplier effect for startups," Kant said.

Bird group ED Ankur Bhatia said, "This space will help people run their businesses efficiently. It offers a convenient location near the airport and facilities that no co-working space offers in India till now."



Bird group owns and operates all the six hotels. It is also into aviation and travel businesses.

"Some very successful CXOs and business heads have already decided to make Upstage Club their office at Aerocity," Bhatia added.

Roseate Hotels and Resorts has two hotels in Delhi and one in Rishikesh. It has three hotels in the UK.