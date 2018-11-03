Journo submits affidavit to Odisha Assembly house committee

Delhi-based Abhijit Mitra Saturday submitted an affidavit to a house committee of for his alleged remarks amounting to breach of privilege of the state's lawmakers.

Though Mitra had appeared before the committee Friday, he could not submit the affidavit and sought time till Saturday.

"The panel will review Abhijit Mitra's statements and affidavit. If required, he will be asked to depose again," said house committee Narasingha Mishra, who is also the of opposition in the assembly.

Mishra said the committee would submit its report to the in the next session of the Assembly.

Iyer Mitra was arrested on October 23 for his alleged derogatory remarks on the culture of Odisha, the and the lawmakers of the state.

He is currently in judicial custody in the state capital.

