Rakesh Asthana case: Court denies bail to alleged middleman

A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed the bail application of Manoj Prasad, an alleged middleman arrested in connection with bribery allegations involving the agency's Special Director Rakesh Asthana.
Special CBI judge Santosh Snehi Mann denied bail to Prasad, saying the court cannot granted relief to him at this stage.
Manoj Prasad, arrested on October 17, is currently in judicial custody. The court had on October 31 granted bail to co-accused and CBI's DSP Devender Kumar after the agency did not oppose his bail petition.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered an FIR against Rakesh Asthana and others on a written complaint of businessman Sathish Sana on October 15.
