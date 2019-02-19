Ramco ERP Drives Digital Transformation at PT. Cipta Krida Bahari (CKB Logistics)

Systems announced that Indonesia's leading service provider, Cipta Krida Bahari (CKB Logistics), has rolled out the first wave of ERP for to digitize its supply chain, financials and warehouse operations towards achieving its strategic objectives of digital transformation.

Having entered the Indonesian market in 2017, this marks a key milestone in Ramco's journey in the region.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)