Ramco ERP Drives Digital Transformation at PT. Cipta Krida Bahari (CKB Logistics)

Ramco Systems announced that Indonesia's leading logistics service provider, PT. Cipta Krida Bahari (CKB Logistics), has rolled out the first wave of Ramco ERP for Logistics to digitize its supply chain, financials and warehouse operations towards achieving its strategic objectives of digital transformation.
Having entered the Indonesian market in 2017, this marks a key milestone in Ramco's journey in the region.
