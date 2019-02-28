Ramco Systems spurts after inking deal with Canadian firm

Systems rose 5.49% to Rs 241.95 at 14:36 IST on BSE after the company said it inked seven-year tech transformation deal with a Canadian services provider.

The announcement was made during market hours today, 28 February 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 92.07 points, or 0.26% to 35,997.50.

On the BSE, 4,533 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1,095 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 248.80 and a low of Rs 230 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 520.85 on 25 April 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 200 on 11 February 2019.

Canadian and supply chain leader J.P. Enterprises Corp announced it will implement Systems' logistics software, kick starting a digital transformation that will serve as a springboard for expansion and entry into the

has commenced the seven-year partnership by installing its end-to-end at J.P. Logistics' warehouses. The solution will also offer a customer portal to J.P. Logistics' extensive - which spans across China, and 42 US locations - and eventually replace all of J.P. Logistics'

Ramco's integrated logistics includes warehouse management, transportation management, as well as rating and billing along with ERP financials to automate operations and invoicing.

On a consolidated basis, reported net loss of Rs 2.97 crore in Q3 December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 3.56 crore in Q3 December 2017. Net sales rose 14.73% to Rs 143.58 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

is a next-gen disrupting the market with its multi-tenant cloud and in HCM and Global Payroll, ERP and M&E MRO for Aviation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)