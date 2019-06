JSPL gives Rs 3 crore to Odisha CM Relief Fund

and Power Ltd (JSPL) has given Rs three crore to the Chief Relief Fund to support the government's relief and restoration work after cyclone Fani hit the state.

JSPL's handed over a cheque of Rs three crore to Chief at the state secretariat here on Saturday, a company statement said.

"JSPL, as a responsible corporate of the country has always stood with the people affected by natural calamities. In this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with the people and Government of for the rebuilding the cyclone affected areas," said Jindal after handing over the cheque.

He appreciated Chief Minister's effort in saving lives during the cyclone and relief and restoration work aftermath.

JSPL, through its CSR arm JSPL Foundation, had also provided one lakh cooked meals to the victims of cyclone Fani from May 10 to 19 at Puri, in coordination with the district administration, it said.

The TRB Iron Ore Mines of JSPL at Tensa had provided 50,000 litres of drinking water and its Angul unit had also supplied and construction material for repair of public buildings, it added.

