JSPL wins FICCI CSR Award for Women Empowerment

Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) has been honoured with the prestigious 'FICCI CSR Award' for Women Empowerment, a company release said Friday.

JSPL won the award for its innovative and high impact women empowerment programmes, implemented by the companys CSR Arm - JSPL Foundation, across its operational areas in the country, the release said.

Director, JSPL and the of JSPL Foundation Shallu received the award from Union Commerce and Industry and Suresh Prabhu at a function held in on Thursday, it said.

Shallu said strongly believes that women are the fulcrum of holistic improvement in the lives of families and the prime mover of development of the nation.

"Our multi-dimensional women empowerment programmes are being implemented across the country covering more than six lakh women enhancing their quality of life and decision making power," she said.

