JSPL wins FICCI CSR Award for Women Empowerment

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) has been honoured with the prestigious 'FICCI CSR Award' for Women Empowerment, a company release said Friday.
JSPL won the award for its innovative and high impact women empowerment programmes, implemented by the companys CSR Arm - JSPL Foundation, across its operational areas in the country, the release said.
Director, JSPL and the Co-Chairperson of JSPL Foundation Shallu Jindal received the award from Union Commerce and Industry and Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu at a function held in Delhi on Thursday, it said.
Shallu Jindal said JSPL Foundation strongly believes that women are the fulcrum of holistic improvement in the lives of families and the prime mover of development of the nation.
"Our multi-dimensional women empowerment programmes are being implemented across the country covering more than six lakh women enhancing their quality of life and decision making power," she said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
