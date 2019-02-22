JU forms probe panel to look into Feb 19 incident

University Pro-VC Dr Friday said an inquiry committee will be formed to look into the circumstances behind the incidents on Feburary 19 which led to the alleged assault of Prof by some students.

Ghosh told reporters that the composition and other details of the committee will be decided next week.

A scuffle broke out on February 19, between two groups of students, who wanted to approach the VC with their demands as soon as he stepped out of his office after the EC meeting.

Das, who fell to the ground, was admitted to a private hospital as his blood pressure shot up but was discharged on February 21.

Das, after Tuesday's incident, told reporters that he felt insulted and humiliated and was physically heckled by the students which had never happened in his life in past.

minister visited Das at hospital on February 20 and asked the varsity authorities to find out those behind the incident and mete out strong action against them.

"We have asked for a video footage of the incident. We want to find out who all are behind the assault. Das was in trauma and lot of mental stress due to the humiliation," Chatterjee had told reporters.

Meanwhile, students of (AFSU), and Faculty of (FETSU), gheraoed the Pro-VC on Friday and demanded "an inquiry should be held to find out and punish the Trinamool Congress-sheltered students of the university for causing mental and physical torture to the members of the three unions."



Ushashie Paul said on behalf of the agitating students, "we demand the Pro-VC should convene a tripartite meeting at the earliest on this issue and also facilitate early holding of students union polls."



The All (ABUTA), JU chapter, in a meeting supported the demand of students for holding student union polls but condemned the physical heckling of the VC on February 19 by students, its convenor Goutam Maity said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)