Delhi Cabinet nod for building mother-child block at LBSH, remodelling 2 other hospitals

The Cabinet Wednesday approved three health sector projects including construction of a 460-beds mother and child block at the Hospital, officials said.

In a meeting chaired by Arvind Kejriwal, the cabinet also gave nod for remodelling of two other facilities.

"The Cabinet, in its meeting on Wednesday, approved the construction of a 460-bed mother and child hospital block at Hospital (LBS) in Khichripur," the government said in a statement.

The cabinet accorded its administrative approval for the construction of the building, along with other infrastructure facilities, at an estimated cost of over Rs 143.72 cr.

"The aim of the project is to enhance mother and child care facility in east and adjoining area of Khichripur to cater to large number of patients," the statement said.

With an increase in the number of patients, there is a need to increase bed strength and related patient care facilities in the existing hospitals, it said.

Presently, the consists of 105 sanctioned beds and after completion of above project, the bed capacity of hospital will be enhanced to 565.

The cabinet also approved remodelling of the at Narela and expansion and remodelling of the at Shastri Park, they said.

The cabinet accorded its administrative approval and expenditure sanction for Rs 244.34 cr for additional infrastructure and remodelling of the by adding a block and an independent block for maternity and trauma cases.

The cabinet accorded its administrative approval and expenditure Sanction of Rs 189.76 cr for the expansion and remodeling of the hospital.

