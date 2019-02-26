JU engineering faculty meets on domicile issue

The faculty council of engineering and of the University Tuesday held a meeting on introducing a domicile policy for admission for BE courses to 16 departments in 2019-20, a said.

If a domicile policy comes into effect in the JU, a certain percentage of the seats would be reserved for 'home students' those having passed their Plus-II exams from West Bengal.

The meeting decided to forward the issue to the (EC), the highest decision making body of the university.

"Heads of 12 departments were present at the meeting while four others could not come. No formal decision was made on the domicile issue. We will again take up the matter at the meeting on March 6," Chiranjib Bhattacharya told reporters.

A senior of engineering department said, "Most of the departments were more or less in favour of introducing the domicile policy. Departments like computer science and are yet to inform us their views. Let's see what is decided at the meeting."



Asked whether the existing act or statute of the JU would have to be amended to introduce such a domicile policy, the said, "Not really. The can decide in this regard and pass resolution. The JU can then inform the higher department accordingly.

