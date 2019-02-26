Pak media stick to official line on IAF's air strikes on JeM training camp

Pakistani media gave extensive coverage to the Indian Air Force's (IAF) pre-dawn operation to destroy a in the country and most of them stuck to the line that the Indian fighter jets entered the Pakistani territory by 3 to 4-km without doing any damage.

Hours after the strike, told the media in that a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for fidayeen action were eliminated.

sources also said the IAF jets used a number of laser-guided bombs, each weighing over 1,000 kg, to destroy the the JeM training facility in Balakot, around 80-KM from the Line of Control.

All major Pakistani TV channels, including the state-run PTV, Geo, Dawn, Express, SAMAA, ARY broadcast throughout the day that Indian jets violated the Line of Control in early hours of Tuesday, but did not talk much about India's claim of having destroyed JeM camps in the

The (IAF) bombed terror camps at multiple locations across the Line of Control (LoC) on the Pakistani side in a pre-dawn strike, 12 days after the Pakistan-based terror group JeM carried out the Pulwama attack in

There was no other in the Pakistani media since 11 am on Tuesday except the "Indian aggression". Interestingly, the Pakistani media picked up the line that the Indian planes entered the Pakistani territory by 3 to 4-km and no damage was done.

All the channels gave live coverage to the session where leaders of the main opposition parties PMLN and PPP talked of unity in the face of "Indian aggression".

Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader and former said that the Indian planes entered 30-km inside Pakistan, putting a question mark on the official claim of the that the aircraft entered only 3 to 4-km. The media censored this statement of 30-km.

Talking to C24 News, questioned if the Indian planes only violated Pakistan's air space by 3-km, then why the took more than 12 hours to clarify on it.

After his comment, the channel took him off the air.

Another said Pakistani media should not create an environment of "war hysteria" as it would serve no good.

"We should take up this matter with international community to put pressure on India," he said.

"Why did not we shoot down the intruding Indian fighter jets?" questioned

" attack is intelligently planned. They don't hit actual targets but they derive political advantage at home. It establishes an incursion below threshold putting in an awkward situation as it has no cause to respond," said GNN TV anchor Moeed Pirzada.

"It was tragic that convened an emergency metting at the six hours after Indian aircraft came into our territory. Even a tortise can move faster," said anchor

Known Geo TV anchor put a question mark on the Indian claim of having destroying the terror camps of JeM.

Most media anchors, journallists and security experts also followed this line.

Some TV channels also ran the footage of the locals of Balakote, claiming that no unsual activity took place in their area.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)