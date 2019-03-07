Jungle safari service launched at Chandaka Wildlife sanctuary

Odisha's Forest and minister Thursday launched the state's first "jungle safari" service at Chandaka Wildlife Sanctuary on the outskirts of the state capital here.

sources said five eight seater open jungle safari vehicles have been procured and customised out of corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding of MCL and Nalco for the jungle safari..

in the southeastern part of the cover an area of 20 Square kilometre and is rich in biodiversity.

Asiatic elephant, spotted deer, wild pig, honey badger, porcupine, jungle cat, mongoose, civet, hare, python, cobra and variety of avifauna and flora are found in This patch of forest acts as Carbon Sink and green lungs of the Bhubaneswar city, the said.

