Junior Hockey: India women beat Canada 2-0 in friendly

India's junior women's team beat Canada 2-0 in their final warm-up game prior to the Cantor Fitzgerald U21 International 4-Nations tournament.
Sharmila Devi and Mariana Kujur scored the goals for India.
Sharmila provided lead through a counter attack in the third quarter after India custodian Bichu Devi pulled off some good saves.
Kujur then rounded off the tally in the final quarter by converting a drag-flick.
