Kabir Khan's '83 set to go on floors in June in Glasgow

Filmmaker Khan's next directorial venture "'83" is set to go on floors from June 5 in Glasgow,

The film features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, of the World Cup-winning Indian team of 1983.

The team will shoot at a local club in the Scottish port city for a week, followed by other popular locations like Dulwich college in London, Edinburgh club, at Royal Tunbridge Wells in Kent and the Oval cricket ground.

Since it's a real-life story, this film involved a lot of training and research. Now that it's going on the floors, starting with the schedule, everyone's excited to recreate a journey that made history, all thanks to our cricketing heroes of the '83 team, said in a statement.

The film will chronicle India's win under Kapil's captainship, when the team defeated in the final to clinch their first-ever in 1983.

The film, presented by Reliance Entertainment, also features Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jatin Sharma, and

