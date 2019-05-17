Bajaj Finance shares continue to gain; jump nearly 6%

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Shares of Bajaj Finance continued to gain for the second day Friday, rising nearly six per cent to hit 52-week high, after the company reported 50 per cent jump in net profit for March 2019 quarter.

The scrip jumped 5.62 per cent to Rs 3,286.90 on BSE.

On NSE, shares climbed 5.72 per cent to Rs 3,288 - its one-year-high.

The scrip was the top gainer among the frontline companies on both key indices during the morning trade.

Shares of Bajaj Finance Thursday climbed four per cent.

Bajaj Finance Thursday reported 50 per cent jump in standalone net profit to Rs 1,114 crore for March 2019 quarter.

The company registered a profit of Rs 743 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total income during the quarter rose to Rs 4,887.76 crore from Rs 3,424.99 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

