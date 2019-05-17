Amazon invests in British food courier Deliveroo

has taken a stake in Deliveroo, the British company said on Friday.

is the single largest investor in a $575-million (514-million-euro) financing round, said in a statement.

Other participants include existing investors T Rowe Price, Company, and Greenoaks.

"This new investment will help to grow and to offer customers even more choice, tailored to their personal tastes, offer restaurants greater opportunities to grow and expand their businesses, and to create more flexible, well-paid work for riders," said Deliveroo founder and

" has been an inspiration to me personally and to the company, and we look forward to working with such a customer-obsessed organisation.

"This is great for the tech and restaurant sectors, and it will help to create jobs in all of the countries in which we operate." The latest funding round takes the total amount that Deliveroo has raised thus far to $1.53 billion.

Since its launch in 2013, Deliveroo has expanded into 500 towns and cities across Europe, Asia, and the

Doug Gurr, Country manager, said that the group was "impressed" with the approach of London-headquartered Deliveroo.

"Will and his team have built an innovative technology and service, and we're excited to see what they do next," he added.

