Kalpataru arm JMC Projects bags new orders worth Rs 616 cr

Kalpataru Power Transmission Friday said its arm and engineering firm JMC Projects has secured new orders worth Rs 616 crore.
The orders consist of residential and commercial projects in south India, the company said in a BSE filing.
"JMC Projects (India) Ltd has secured new orders of Rs 616 crore," it said.
Commenting on the new orders, JMC Projects CEO and Dy MD S K Tripathi said, "We are pleased with the new order wins in our buildings and factory (B&F) business. Most of these new orders are repetitive business from our existing clients, demonstrating JMC's impeccable reputation for domain expertise, timely delivery and adherence to quality standards."
JMC Projects, a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission, is a leading contracting company. It provides services across the construction sector.
