JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Trump, Pelosi trade barbs as impeachment talk stirs anger

Harvey Weinstein and accusers reach USD 44m deal to settle civil lawsuits
Business Standard

Kalpataru arm JMC Projects bags new orders worth Rs 616 cr

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Kalpataru Power Transmission Friday said its arm and engineering firm JMC Projects has secured new orders worth Rs 616 crore.

The orders consist of residential and commercial projects in south India, the company said in a BSE filing.

"JMC Projects (India) Ltd has secured new orders of Rs 616 crore," it said.

Commenting on the new orders, JMC Projects CEO and Dy MD S K Tripathi said, "We are pleased with the new order wins in our buildings and factory (B&F) business. Most of these new orders are repetitive business from our existing clients, demonstrating JMC's impeccable reputation for domain expertise, timely delivery and adherence to quality standards."

JMC Projects, a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission, is a leading contracting company. It provides services across the construction sector.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 16:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements