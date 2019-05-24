Stalin greets Naveen Patnaik, Jaganmohan Reddy

-
ALSO READ
Modi, Naveen muzzling tribal rights: Rahul
On poll result eve, 'kingmakers' wait in the wings
Baijayant Panda charges BJD with sheltering criminal elements
Cyclone Fani: Patnaik writes to EC, requests removal of model code of conduct
Mining mafia operates under patronage of Naveen Patnaik, claims Pradhan
-
DMK President M K Stalin Friday greeted Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Y S Jaganmohan Reddy for their party's success in the assembly elections in the states.
Patnaik, whose BJD retained power in Odisha, will head the state for a record fifth time, while YSRCP leader Reddy will lead the southern state for the first time.
"I extend my heartiest congratulations to Naveen Patnaik for being re-elected as Chief Minister of Odisha for the fifth time," Stalin said in a tweet.
"I have no doubt that the state of Odisha will prosper immensely from his political leadership and experience. @Naveen_Odisha," he added.
Similarly, Stalin took to Twitter to laud his 'friend' Reddy for the Andhra leader's "fantastic performance".
"I congratulate my friend and the Andhra Chief Minister-elect @ysjagan for his fantastic performance in the Parliament and Assembly elections."
"Wish him a successful tenure as Chief Minister to take Andhra and Southern India to greater heights," he said.
Meanwhile, Stalin will chair a meeting of his party's newly elected MPs here on Saturday, the party said.
DMK General Secretary K Anbzhagan said in a statement on Friday the meeting will be held at the party headquarters here and said all the new MPs should participate.
The DMK has won all the 19 seats it contested from in the April 18 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu, even as four of its allies contested from its Rising Sun symbol, giving it a total of 23 of the 38 seats in the state.
DMK's allies--Congress (8), CPI (M), CPI (two each), IUML and VCK (one each) bagged the rest,leaving just one for the AIADMK, which won the lone Theni Parliamentary constituency in southern Tamil Nadu.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU