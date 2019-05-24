Stalin greets Naveen Patnaik, Jaganmohan Reddy

M K greeted and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Y S Jaganmohan for their party's success in the assembly elections in the states.

Patnaik, whose BJD retained power in Odisha, will head the state for a record fifth time, while will lead the southern state for the first time.

"I extend my heartiest congratulations to for being re-elected as of for the fifth time," Stalin said in a tweet.

"I have no doubt that the state of will prosper immensely from his political leadership and experience. @Naveen_Odisha," he added.

Similarly, Stalin took to to laud his 'friend' for the Andhra leader's "fantastic performance".

"I congratulate my friend and the Minister-elect @ysjagan for his fantastic performance in the Parliament and Assembly elections."



"Wish him a successful tenure as to take Andhra and to greater heights," he said.

Meanwhile, Stalin will a meeting of his party's newly elected MPs here on Saturday, the party said.

K Anbzhagan said in a statement on Friday the meeting will be held at the party headquarters here and said all the new MPs should participate.

The DMK has won all the 19 seats it contested from in the April 18 elections in Tamil Nadu, even as four of its allies contested from its Rising Sun symbol, giving it a total of 23 of the 38 seats in the state.

DMK's allies-- (8), CPI (M), CPI (two each), IUML and VCK (one each) bagged the rest,leaving just one for the AIADMK, which won the lone Theni Parliamentary constituency in southern

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)