Barring Puri, Alphons, babus-turned-politicians win for BJP

Most of the bureaucrats-turned-politicians barring two won their respective seats representing the ruling BJP.

Among those who emerged winners are Union ministers R K Singh, and But two former officers and now Union ministers -- Hardeep and K J -- were not that lucky.

While Puri, a former of Indian Foreign Service, lost from Punjab's to Congress's Gurjeet by a margin of 99,626 votes; Alphons, a former IAS officer, came third in Kerala's Ernakulam. The seat was won by Congress's Hibi Eden.

Both Puri, (Independent charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs, and Union for Tourism are members.

R K Singh, a former IAS of cadre who retired as Union Home Secretary, won from Bihar's Arrah constituency by a margin of over 1.47 lakh votes. The sitting is (Independent) for Power.

His ministerial colleague Satya Pal Singh, a former IPS officer, worked in the (CBI) and as among others.

He defeated Rashtriya Lok Dal's Jayant Chaudhary by a margin of 23,502 votes in Uttar Pradesh Baghpat constituency. Singh, also a sitting member from the seat, holds multiple portfolios as a Minister of State.

IAS-turned-politican Meghwal won from Rajasthan's Bikaner constituency. He is Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, and Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.

Among the other winners is Brijendra Singh, son of minister Chaudhary Birender Singh, who had left (IAS) and joined BJP.

He defeated Jannayak Janta Party's Dushyant Chautala by a margin of 3.14 lakh votes in Haryana's Hisar.

Vishnu Dayal Ram, a former IPS officer, won from Jharkhand's Palamau by defeating Rashtriya Janata Dal's Ghuran Ram by a margin of 4.77 lakh votes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)