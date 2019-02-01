Kalpataru net profit up 22.3 pc at Rs 92 cr in Q3

(KPTL) Friday posted 22.3 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 92 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, mainly driven by higher revenues.

The company had reported Rs 75.23 crore net profit for the same period previous fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The revenue of the company increased by 21.7 per cent to Rs 1,725 crore due to better execution, it said in a statement.

According to the statement, the company's order book as on December 31, 2018 was Rs 14,167 crores. Total order inflows this fiscal till date is Rs 6,458 crore.

Commenting on the results, Manish Mohnot, Managing Director & CEO, said: "We continue to deliver on profitable growth both at and JMC. Our focus on cost management and return ratios continues to strengthen our balance sheet, with optimal debt levels. We are improving our guidance and are confident of minimum 20 per cent growth for FY19".

