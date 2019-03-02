Kane at the double in NZ's record 715-6 against Bangladesh

Williamson's double ton headlined a record performance by as they declared their first innings at 715 for six in the first against on Saturday.

Williamson was 200 not out as posted a colossal 481-run lead when they called the innings off midway through day three in Hamilton.

At tea, on a pitch that offered no assistance to the bowlers, were 56 without loss with on 35 and Shadman Islam on 21.

Big-hitting took past their previous record score --- 690 against in 2014 -- with a huge six, one of five in his whirlwind innings of 76 not out.

In a session and a half on day three, New Zealand smacked 264 off 45 overs with Williamson becoming the first New Zealander to post 20 centuries.

It was his second highest score behind an unbeaten 242 against in 2015.

In his 71st Test, the New Zealand also completed 6,000 runs, the fourth and fastest New Zealander to do so and with the highest average.

After were rolled for 234 in their first innings, the New Zealand batsmen pounded the for two days.

Openers and Jeet Raval set the stage when they put New Zealand in front with a 254-run stand.

When Williamson reached 100 it became only the 13th time in history, and the second time by New Zealand, that the first three batsmen had reached three figures.

When resuming day three at 451 for four, Williamson was content to take a backseat as nightwatchman blazed away contributing 47 runs -- 42 from boundaries -- in their 60-run stand.

New Zealand scored 154 before lunch and with de Grandhomme in the middle to liven up proceedings with Williamson after lunch they blasted another 110 in 15 overs before declaring.

Soumya Sarkar was the most successful Bangladesh bowler with two for 68, while Mehidy Hasan also took two wickets but finished with the most expensive figures in New Zealand with two for 246 from 49 overs.

