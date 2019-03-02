JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard in talks for new 'Ghostbusters' movie

Time for Pakistan's leaders to stand up against extremists: Gabbard
Business Standard

Australia win toss, opt to bat against India in 1st ODI

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat against India in the first ODI of the five-match series here on Saturday.

India included Ravindra Jadeja in the playing XI in place of Yuzvendra Chahal, who has been rested.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli(capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: Aaron Finch(capt), Usman Khawaja, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, March 02 2019. 13:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements