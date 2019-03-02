Time for Pakistan's leaders to stand up against extremists: Gabbard

It's time for Pakistan's leaders to stand up against extremists, Democratic presidential aspirant has said, as she slammed the country for providing terrorists with a safe haven which is causing tensions with

Tensions have escalated between and after the February 14 Pulwama attack claimed by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Forty CRPF soldiers were killed in the attack.

carried out air strikes against the biggest training in Balakot. In the operation, the government said a several JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for suicide attacks were killed.

"As long as is providing terrorists with a safe haven, there will be heightened tensions between the two countries," said.

"It's time for Pakistan's leaders to stand up against the extremists and terrorists, said Gabbard, a former of the House Caucus for India and Indian Americans. is the four-time lawmaker from

Congressman also urged to take meaningful steps to address terrorist groups.

" and the Indo-Pacific region are carefully watching the latest tensions between India and Pakistan. The last thing the region and the world needs is a conflict between two armed with nuclear weapons, he said.

"I urge Pakistan to take meaningful steps to address terrorist groups operating within their country and for both governments to resolve their differences peacefully, said Yoho, Lead Republican for the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific,

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)