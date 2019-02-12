Karate coach booked for corporal punishment

A from Nallasopara in Maharashtra's district has been booked for allegedly handing punishment to his students, following which at least one of them fell sick, police said Tuesday.

The alleged incident occurred on February 8 when the instructor was imparting Karate training to a students on the terrace of

Tulinj police station said the instructor, who is yet to be identified, asked the students to do 200 sit-ups, as punishment.

After doing sit-ups, one of the students experienced physical pains and developed high fever, the said quoting the complaint lodged by the parents of the student.

A case has been registered against the unidentified coach under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

We will take appropriate action against the instructor after identifying him, Ben said.

