Boeing appoints Salil Gupte as India head

US has named Gupte as its head, effective March 18.

Gupte succeeds Prat Kumar, who was appointed vice and program manager of Boeing's fighter aircraft program in November last year.

He will be based in and report to Marc Allen, of International, the company said in a release on Tuesday.

Gupte will join as president, India, from the aircraft maker's wholly-owned subsidiary Boeing Capital Corporation, where he served as vice president, it said.

"In leading team, will build on Prat Kumar's great work of growing Boeing's business and partnerships in and supporting the development of a thriving and defence industry for India," Allen was quoted as saying in the release.

In his new position, Gupte will advance the development and execution of Boeing's strategy in India, integrate business activities across company's commercial airplanes, Boeing defence, space and security, its global services, and lead the growth and productivity initiatives in India, it said.

He will also manage Boeing's partnerships with the government and business stakeholders, with a team of over 3,000 employees and joint venture personnel located across the country, the company said.

His leadership will extend to cover Boeing's large presence in India, its engineering and technology centre in Bengaluru, and Boeing joint venture with in Hyderabad, the release added.

"I'm thrilled to be joining my colleagues at Boeing India during such an exciting time, when the business is growing exponentially and we are building the future of global aircraft manufacturing, services, supply chain, engineering, technology and innovation, right here in India," Gupte said.

Besides Boeing, he has also worked with and as an in the and infrastructure sectors.

