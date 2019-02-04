Ganga-jamuni tehzeeb in full display as Muslims serve sharbat to Kumbh visitors

With several Muslim youths zealously serving thirst-quenching 'roohafza sharbat' to a sea of pilgrims on their long, arduous walks to the Sangam ghats on mauni amawasya, the Monday looked like a picture-postcard of communal bonhomie.

And their selfless service to the Kumbh visitors won accolades from the locals, who proudly attributed their act to the famous tehzeeb of the city.

Tashreeful Haque, a 32-year-old two-wheeler mechanic, wore a broad smile as he handed over a glass of to Kumbh visitors.

"The Kumbh is a matter of pride for our city and we are offering water mixed with roohafza (a popular sweet syrup) to Kumbh visitors so that they can quench their thirst," said Haque.

"I am sure a glass of would add to their sweet memories to their Kumbh visits," he added.

Another bike mechanic, 28-year-old Saif, said five two-wheeler mechanics, all Muslim youths have put up drinking water stalls for devotees visiting the Kumbh on mauni amawasya, the busiest day for taking the holy dip in the Sangam.

Other Muslim youths, Haseen Ansari, and Shahbaaz Khan, all manning water stalls, too were seen serving zealously water and to visitors.

Lauding the Muslim youths' novel effort, Ashit Neogy, a who too has set up a drinking water stall, told PTI, " is a city of devotion and faith and the Kumbh is a mega event of the faith."



"The work done by us transcends the narrow lines of caste, creed and religion. We are offering water to each and everyone coming to our stall put up at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Allahabad, now named Prayagraj," he said.

"In fact, I was amazed, when some of the Muslim youths approached me and requested that a drinking water stall should be put up for convenience of devotees who had to walk miles to reach the Sangam and other bathing ghats," Neogy explained.

He said a number of stalls and 'bhandaras' (free community kitchens) too have been put up across the Sangam city on the occasion of mauni amawasya.

"This is the true reflection and confluence of tehzeeb, which is one of the hallmark of this city," said Anjan Ghosh, a Badshahi Mandi resident, lauding the Muslim youths' initiative.

"Apart from the water stalls, some Muslims have also put up a bhandara near railway station to provide to visitors. These acts show the people of respect people from all religions," Ghosh added.

