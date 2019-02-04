The on Monday announced that the (EU) has suspended Airlines flights over safety concerns, affecting budget flights that operate from

The UK's (FCO) advisory notes that the European Safety Agency (EASA) has ordered the airline's suspension, which means flights from to and London's Airport, and to Airport, which fly via capital Ashgabat, will not be able to land in the UK.

The European Safety Agency has suspended Airlines flights to and from the EU pending confirmation that it meets international air safety standards, the FCO advisory notes.

"This means flights from to and Heathrow, and to Heathrow, which fly via Ashgabat, do not have permission to continue their route from to and Heathrow; affected passengers are advised to contact for advice, the FCO said.

The route is a commonly used budget route between and the UK, with cheaper tickets as a result of the indirect route via Turkmenistan. The operates five flights a week from Birmingham to and a weekly departure from Airport, with a majority of the passengers connecting to services to It is an especially popular route with the British Punjabi population, flying to

Turkmenistan, a former country, had set up its flagship in 1992. Its other flights to be affected by the EU suspension include those connecting with and

The UK remains an EU member-country until the Brexit deadline next month and therefore all EU rules continue to apply in Britain.

