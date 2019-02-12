Karol Bagh fire: Emergency exit of hotel locked, says Alphons

Union K J Alphons Tuesday said the of the Arpit Palace hotel, where 17 people were killed in a fire that broke out early Tuesday, was "too narrow" and also locked.

The minister, who visited the site of the tragedy in central Delhi's locality, said he was sure that there would be violation of norms.

The said there were a lot of wooden structures inside, which may have helped the fire spread.

"When I headed to the emergency exit, I found that it had been locked yesterday (last night). Also, it was too narrow," he told reporters.

"Obviously, even if people came to the emergency exit, they could not have escaped as it was too narrow and it was locked anyway," he said.

Alphons said he spoke to the and asked him to check whether all regulations were in place and to take immediate action if there was any lapse on the part of the hotel management.

