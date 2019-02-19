Convince your friend 'Imran bhai' to act against terrorists: Digvijaya to Sidhu

Senior on Tuesday urged Navjot Singh Sidhu, engulfed in a political row over remarks following the attack, to convince his "friend" and to act against terrorists.

Singh's tongue in cheek remarks come amid the controversy over Sidhu's comments after the attack wherein he asked whether an entire nation could be blamed "for a handful of people".

"I know Modi 'bhakts' are going to troll me for this but I don't care. a who I admire, can't take on these Muslim fundamentalists and ISI sponsored terrorist groups, I can't believe," Singh said in a series of tweets.

He also asked the to show "guts" and hand over and to India, terming them as "self-confessed perpetrators of terror".

Khan would not only bail out of the financial crisis, but also be the for Nobel Peace Prize for doing so, he said.

" ji apne dost Imran bhai ko samjhaiye. Uskii vajah se aap ko gali padh rahi hai (Convince your friend Imran. You (Sidhu) are getting abused because of him)," the former said.

Singh also called for stopping "unnecessary persecution" of innocent students and traders across the country.

"Do we want with the or without We as a nation have to make a choice," he said.

Singh said as a nation has to seriously introspect how in last 71 years Kashmir, a valley of communal harmony of Muslims and Pandits brotherhood, has become a valley of communal strife and unrest.

"We are all to be blamed. Can't we for sometime sweep our political differences under the carpet and come together to bring back the communal harmony and Kashmiri Muslim and Kashmiri Hindu brotherhood...which was the hallmark of J&K?" Singh said.

Asserting that it was possible, he asked the leadership of the Congress, the BJP, National Conference, People's and other political parties relevant in to draw out a roadmap for the next 10 years to achieve this.

Forty personnel were killed when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in the state's district last week.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)