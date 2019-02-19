Odisha bags tourism award

-
Odisha has won the 'Tourism Leadership Award' at a recent event in Mumbai, a senior state government official said on Tuesday.
Odisha Tourism bagged the honour at the Global MICE & Luxury Travel Congress and Awards, he said.
The award was received by Assistant Director of Odisha Tourism, Sunil Kumar Patnaik, on behalf of the state government.
Patnaik said this was the second major tourism award for the state, after it received the 'Tourism Brand of the Year' at SATTE 2019 in New Delhi.
"We have been working hard towards building a new Odisha Tourism brand," said the state's Tourism Secretary, Vishal K Dev.
