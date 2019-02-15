Kashmir Chamber of Commerce asks people to maintain communal harmony

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Friday asked people of the state to maintain communal harmony and not allow vested interests to divide the state on regional lines.

The was reacting to the violent protests in Jammu, a day after at least 40 CRPF personnel died in a suicide attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror group (JeM).

"Everyone has condemned yesterday's killing (of CRPF personnel). We condemn any sort of killing and we condemn this (protests) also as we are losing human lives," Sheikh told reporters here.

"... Unfortunately in Jammu, some elements are trying to create a regional divide. They are politicising the issue ahead of the elections. A common man has no role in all this," he added.

Ahmad said the regional brotherhood in (J-K) should be maintained at all costs.

"We spoke to our counterparts in Jammu and told them that our regional brotherhood should be maintained at all cost. We are also talking to the administration to ensure that no attempt is made to give it a communal colour," he said.

The said the government should address the issue so that loss of lives in violence is stopped.

"There should be talks on Kashmir issue... We do not want to lose more lives. We have to take steps that send a message of brotherhood," he said.

"We are also in touch with Jammu Chamber and if need arises, we will send our team to Jammu. We have to live together," he added.

