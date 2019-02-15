Pakistan gets ready to woo Saudi crown prince

was rescheduling flights, blocking-off luxury hotels, and -- according to one report Friday -- collecting 3,500 pigeons and colourful balloons to release during a welcome ceremony for Saudi Arabian Crown

is hoping to sign a raft of investment deals and other agreements during the two-day visit, which begins Saturday and will include talks with Pakistan's and the powerful army chief,

Banners heralding the crown were already lining the streets of the capital Friday, while the Express Tribune newspaper reported that authorities were trying to catch so many pigeons for a welcome ceremony that they were forced to collect birds from other cities.

Police, the armed forces, and the Saudi Royal Guards will provide security, a senior police official told AFP.

The capital's "red zone", which houses Parliament House and the Presidency, was to be sealed off, while civil aviation authorities have been told to reschedule flights during the prince's arrival and departure.

Authorities in the capital said two five-star hotels had been ordered to cancel all advance bookings as the rooms will be reserved for the prince's entourage.

Earlier in the reported that the crown prince's personal belongings -- including luxury vehicles and his own gym -- were flown to in two C130 airplanes.

The visit came as regional tensions spiked after neighbouring accused of harbouring militants behind a deadly attack in Indian-administered

At least 41 paramilitary troops were killed in a suicide blast Thursday, with Indian media reporting that the Pakistan-based Islamist group Jaish-e-Mohammed had claimed responsibility.

The crown prince, who is due to visit after Pakistan, also continues to be tarnished by his alleged links to the brutal murder of Saudi

is reportedly preparing to sign a record investment package with Pakistan, including a $10-billion refinery and for the strategic on the

Pakistan's said Islamabad is seeking to sign a number of other deals, including one "combating organised crime".

Khan has been courting its Gulf allies for months as he seeks to stave off an ongoing balance of payments crisis and reduce the size of any potential bailout from the

reported that and the have together offered Islamabad some $30 billion in investment and loans.

and are also participating in talks with the US and other seeking to bring the to the table for peace negotiations with after more than 17 years of war.

The have claimed their representatives will visit Islamabad on Monday, after Salman leaves.

