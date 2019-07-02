Kathmandu authorities to introduce electric buses

The Kathmandu authorities on Tuesday inked an agreement with Sajha Yatayat, a cooperative public transportation body, to operate electric buses in the valley.

Mayor Bidhya Sundar Shakya of Kathmandu, his Lalitpur counterpart Charibabu Maharjan and Sajha Yatayat chairperson Kanakmani Dixit signed the pact in the presence of provincial minister for financial affairs and plan Kailash Prasad Dhungel.

Under the agreement, 30 electric buses will be made operational in the Kathmandu valley.

The provincial government handed a cheque of Rs 300 million to Dixit to purchase the vehicles. The Kathmandu metropolitan city has pledged to provide Rs 100 million for the project, officials said.

