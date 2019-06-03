Kathua judgment likely on June 10

The judgment in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old in in and Kashmir is likely to be delivered on June 10, nearly a year after the trial began in a court in Pathankot, J K Chopra said Monday.

The day-to-day in-camera trial began in the first week of June last year at the district and sessions court in after the directed that the case be shifted out of and Kashmir.

The apex court move came after lawyers in prevented Crime Branch officials from filing a charge sheet in the case, which shocked the nation with the details of the brutality.

According to the charge sheet, the eight-year-old girl, who was kidnapped on January 10 last year, was allegedly raped in captivity in a small village temple in district after having been kept sedated for four days before she was bludgeoned to death.

The abduction, rape and killing of the child was part of a carefully planned strategy to remove the minority nomadic community from the area, the 15-page charge sheet said.

The Crime Branch arrested Sanji Ram, his son Vishal, juvenile nephew and his friend Anand Dutta, and two special police officers and Head and sub-inspector Anand Dutta, who allegedly took Rs 4 lakh from and destroyed crucial evidence, were also arrested.

Charges of rape and murder were framed by the against seven out of the eight accused. The trial against the juvenile is yet to begin as his petition on his age is to be heard by the and Kashmir High Court.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)