U'khand governor condemns Pulwama terror attack

on Friday condemned the Pulwama terror attack and termed it a dastardly and inhuman act.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives of the CRPF personnel, she said the entire country stood with their families.

The cancelled all her programmes scheduled for the day and held a condolence meeting at Raj Bhawan in which the entire house staff was present.

"It was a cowardly and brutal act which must be condemned. The whole country salutes the valour of soldiers who were martyred in the terror attack and stands with their families in the hour of grief," Maurya said.

She said the supreme sacrifice made by the jawans will not go in vain.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)