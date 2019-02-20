'The Man in High Castle' to end after season four

Prime Video has announced that the upcoming fourth season of its hit show "The Man in the High Castle" will bring the curtains down on the series.

Based on Philip K. Dick's novel of the same name, the series is set in an alternate universe where the Axis Powers won World War II and divided the into the Greater Nazi Reich.

The series, developed by Frank Spotnitz, is produced by Ridley Scott, David W Zucker, and serving as producers.

Dick's daughter, Hackett, is also an producer.

"It has been a great privilege to work alongside our extraordinary 'High Castle' team, in partnership with and Scott Free, to bring my father's classic novel to life, particularly during this tumultuous period in our real world.

"I believe fans will be thrilled and satisfied by the epic conclusion we have in store for them," Hackett said.

According to Variety, Zucker called the show's undertaking "simply extraordinary from the start".

The show features by Alexa Davalos, Rupert Evans, Luke Kleintank, DJ Qualls and Rufus Sewell, among others.

"We are incredibly proud of all of the hard work from the massively talented executive producers, cast, crew, and everyone who has worked on 'The Man in the High Castle' over the years," said

"With production ongoing on our fourth and final season, we can't wait for fans to see how this final chapter in the story unfolds. 'The Man in the High Castle' helped define Prime Video in the genre space, and we are grateful and excited that we'll continue to be in business with Isa and Electric Shepherd Productions for future adaptations," she added.

The fourth season of the show is expected to premiere later this year on Amazon Prime Video.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)