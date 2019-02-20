SC judge recuses from CBI plea alleging obstruction by WB authorities in Sarada chit fund probe

judge, Justice L Nageswara Rao, Wednesday recused himself from hearing the CBI's plea alleging obstruction in its probe into the multi-crore Sarada chit fund scam probe by authorities.

A three- bench comprising and Justices Rao and adjourned the hearing on pleas of the CBI, saying that one of the judges was not inclined to be part of the bench to hear the matter.

Justice Rao said he had appeared for the state as a and therefore cannot hear the case.

The bench has now posted the matter for hearing on February 27 before an appropriate bench of which Justice Rao is not a part.

On February 18, Chief secretary Malay Kumar De, DGP Virendera Kumar and had filed separate affidavits in the apex court on the contempt petition moved by the CBI in connection with the scam and had tendered "unconditional and unambiguous apology".

The apex court had on February 5 directed them to file replies on the contempt pleas filed against them by the CBI.

