Kejriwal demands statehood for Delhi & Puducherry

Minister Arvind Monday demanded statehood for both the national capital and Puducherry, saying people in these two union territories should not be discriminated against.

Kejriwal, who was here en route to to express solidarity with Minister V Narayanaswamy -locked in a turf war with Kiran Bedi- alleged that the situation in the two union territories was the same.

Narayanasamy, his cabinet colleagues and MLAs of both and have been staging a dharna against Bedi in front of the Raj Nivas in since February 13 in protest against the her "negative stand" towards various proposals of the territorial government.

"The of is creating a lot of obstacles in the development work and creating problems for the elected government...we are facing exactly similar problems in Delhi," Kejriwal, the chief, told reporters at the airport here.

The Governors in both and Puducherry were appointees of the BJP-led government at the Centre, he said.

"I have come to express solidarity with Puducherry Minister V Narayanaswamy.

We will demand that both and Puducherry be made full (fledged) states. There is no reason why people of these states should be discriminated against," he said.

Asked if the would contest from Tamil Nadu or offer support to other parties, he said it would be made known later.

