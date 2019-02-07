Kejriwal launches bike ambulances for east Delhi on pilot basis

launched on Thursday bike- services, equipped with device, for east on a pilot basis, saying it would provide quick pre-hospital response in congested areas.

Talking to reporters after flagging off the fleet of 16 bike ambulances (First Responder Vehicles) outside the Secretariat here, Kejriwal said it was a big step taken by the government for the people.

The said it was difficult for four-wheeler ambulances to enter narrow lanes.

"If there's a medical emergency in narrow bylanes, bike can go there and immediately provide its service to patients."



The chief said the number of bike ambulances would be increased in the coming days.

"This is a big step in the health sector. Everybody knows that the is doing good works in education and health sectors," Kejriwal said, adding that it would also be good from the traffic point of view.

The government in a statement said that (CATS) purchased 16 bikes which are fabricated and medically equipped.

Among the facilities available in FRV include a portable oxygen cylinder, a first aid kit and dressing materials, air-splints, foldable transfer sheets, ambu bags, glucometer, pulse oxymeter, a portable manual suction machine, a device and a

These FRVs are manned by trained manpower. Against the sanctioned funds of Rs 40 lakhs, the project is completed in Rs 23 lakhs, the statement stated.

