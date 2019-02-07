Delhi government launches Bike Ambulance Services

To ensure timely health assistance in traffic-congested areas and small lanes, the government on Thursday launched bike services.

The bikes, to be known as the First Responder Vehicles, will have a portable oxygen cylinder, first aid kit and dressing materials, air-splints, and communication device, among others.

Chief Minister launched the fleet of 16 bikes at Secretariat along with

This will reduce the response time in congested areas and J.J. clusters in East Delhi (East, North East and Shahdara).

"Today we have taken a big step for the people of Delhi. Till now only big vehicles were available for services, now these bike ambulances will be able to reach narrow bylanes to provide immediate medical care for people residing there," Kejriwal said.

"The van ambulances were not able to reach in small lanes. Sixteen bike ambulances have been launched. The number will go up in the coming future. This will also be easy in high zones," he added.

The project that cost Rs 40 lakh was approved by the Cabinet last year.

"Against the sanctioned funds of Rs 40 lakh, the project was completed at Rs 23 lakh only," the government said.

