Heatwave continues; rain predicted in some northern states Sunday

Heatwave conditions persisted in several parts of the country on Saturday with recording its highest maximum temperature in 10 years, though there may be some respite in the northern states by Sunday evening as dust storms and rains have been forecast.

Some places in received light rain, bringing respite from the sweltering heat, even as Churu recorded the state's highest maximum temperature of 45.8 degrees Celsius.

Sri Ganganagar recorded a high of 44.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Bikaner (42.6 degrees) and Jaisalmer (42 degrees). The department has predicted light to moderate rainfall in isolated places of the desert state till Sunday.

The maximum temperature in Uttar Pradesh's was 47.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Sultanpur at 46.4 degrees, nine notches above normal.

Sweltering heat persisted in on Saturday with the city experiencing a maximum temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average. The meteorological department has, however, forecast and very light rains in the national capital on Sunday.

The government has ordered the closure of said all schools in till Wednesday in view of the heatwave conditions for the past several days. The state capital on Saturday recorded its highest maximum temperature in 10 years at 45.8 degrees Celsius, nine degrees above normal.

Sweltering heat continued unabated in Odisha too, with the temperature soaring above the 40-degree mark in at least eight places. Titlagarh and Malkangiri were the hottest places in the state with the mercury touching 43 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile in Gujarat, a weakened Cyclone Vayu is likely to reach coastal Saurashtra and Kutch as a depression by Monday evening, the said.

The entire state received scattered rainfall Saturday due to the cyclone, with Sutrapada taluka of Gir Somnath receiving 108 mm of till Saturday morning, while Talala in the same district getting 102 mm of

At 43.4 degrees Celsius, Una continued to be the hottest place in Himachal Pradesh, where the weatherman has forecast thunderstorm accompanied with hailstorm in several parts of the state for the next three days.

Bhiwani in recorded a maximum temperature of 44.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Hisar at 44 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh recorded a maximum of 42.6 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal.

The maximum temperature in Punjab's was 42.3 degrees Celsius, while and recorded 43.9 degrees and 43.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The department has forecast accompanied by lightening at isolated places in both the states in the next 24 hours.

