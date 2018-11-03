Kejriwal wishes to inspect govt dispensaries of Haryana

Chief Minister has written to his counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar, expressing his wish to inspect some state-run dispensaries of on November 12.

In his letter written on Friday, Kejriwal also invited to visit the 'mohalla clinics' set up by the dispensation to check the "ground reality" of the health institutions in

The development comes two days after the supremo challenged the chief minister to visit any government-run mohalla clinics after the latter dubbed them "halla" (chaos) clinics.

"I will inspect some dispensaries of Haryana on November 12. If this date is not suitable to you (Khattar), give me a suitable date, I will come on that date," Kejriwal said in the letter.

"I am happy that you are coming to Delhi to inspect the mohalla clinics. Please tell me about the date when you would like to come to inspect (the mohalla clinics). I will also accompany you," he said.

The government has set a target of setting up 1,000 mohalla clinics in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)