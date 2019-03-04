JUST IN
'Ker giving importance to implementing ecofriendly projects'

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

: The Kerala government Monday said it was giving importance to implementing eco-friendly projects in tourism centres

Speaking at a function here to mark the inauguration of the first and second phase construction work of upgrading infrastructure at nearby Kovalam,tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran said the beach at that town would get a makeover after completion of the project.

The work, based on the Kovalam master plan, is estimated to cost Rs 20 crore.

"With the completion of this project, the world famous Kovalam beach will get a makeover. In fact, we need a multi-level car parking here, but lack of land is a concern. The government will consider it seriously," the Minister said.

Tourism Secretary Rani George, who welcomed the gathering, said that the work of the first two phases of the Kovalam project would be completed within two years.

First Published: Mon, March 04 2019. 20:45 IST

